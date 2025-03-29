Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4473 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance
Shares of OCTD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. 7,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926. Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.24.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.