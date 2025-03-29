Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJUL) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJUL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
Shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.77.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
