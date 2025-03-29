Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3714 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 14.0% increase from Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA TSW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $51.91.
Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile
