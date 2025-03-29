Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3714 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 14.0% increase from Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TSW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

The Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (TSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Tesla stock (TSLA). TSW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

