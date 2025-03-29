Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $23.33 on Friday. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.5961 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.57. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.66%.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

