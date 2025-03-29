Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Drops By 44.4%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
