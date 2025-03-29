Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the February 28th total of 132,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

LOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 114,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Lotus Technology has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOT. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

