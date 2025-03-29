Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 94.5% in March

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kazia Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.38% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,788. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.