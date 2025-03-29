Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.47), Zacks reports.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 522,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $31,484.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,043.50. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 74,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $271,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,458,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,223.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,674 shares of company stock worth $336,011. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CKPT

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.