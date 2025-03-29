SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 104.8% in March

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the February 28th total of 71,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,046,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMC Trading Down 3.9 %

SMC stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $18.68. 305,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,363. SMC has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.80.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that SMC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

