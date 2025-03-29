Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and traded as low as $30.55. Mondi shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 7,462 shares changing hands.

Mondi Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.