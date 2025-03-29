Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.35. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 2,887 shares traded.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

