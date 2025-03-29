iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,387,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. 75,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.