GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.0 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. 2,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
