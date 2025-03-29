GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. 2,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

