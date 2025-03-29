First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FYX traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,307. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $86.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $857.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 111.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

