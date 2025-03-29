Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Align Technology stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Align Technology alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,243. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $331.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Align Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.