Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in IQVIA stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.27. 1,583,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average of $206.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $253.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,987,000 after acquiring an additional 905,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

