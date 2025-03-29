Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sempra stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Sempra Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13. Sempra has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,453.04. This trade represents a 19.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

