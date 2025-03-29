Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.5 %

KDP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. 17,025,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,860. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after buying an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after buying an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

