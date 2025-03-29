IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Purchased Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.87. 470,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,913. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $548.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

