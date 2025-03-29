Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27), Zacks reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 145,672,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,433. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.16. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNSE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.