Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mar 29th, 2025

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and traded as high as $44.23. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 460,174 shares.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,934,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,524,000 after purchasing an additional 907,861 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,464,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,650,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile



The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.



