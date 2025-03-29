DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.56. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 35,873 shares traded.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
