DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.56. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 35,873 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 87,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 83,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

