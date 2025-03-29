Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $0.80. Affimed shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 70,920 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Affimed by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

