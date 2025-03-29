Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.42. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

