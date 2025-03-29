LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 247,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 640,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVMUY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

LVMUY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,595. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $183.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.6206 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

