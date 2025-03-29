Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Parks! America Trading Up 4.1 %
Parks! America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 6,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,610. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
