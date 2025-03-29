Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Parks! America Trading Up 4.1 %

Parks! America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 6,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,610. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

