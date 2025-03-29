SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

Shares of SAF-Holland stock remained flat at C$18.20 on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of C$18.20 and a 12 month high of C$19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.25.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.