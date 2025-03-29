SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
SAF-Holland Price Performance
Shares of SAF-Holland stock remained flat at C$18.20 on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of C$18.20 and a 12 month high of C$19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.25.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
