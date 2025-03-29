Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as low as $5.50. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 1,554,299 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 109,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

