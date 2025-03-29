Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.49 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 95.90 ($1.24). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 95.75 ($1.24), with a volume of 3,276 shares.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a €0.89 ($0.97) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 3,147.52%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

