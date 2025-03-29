PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as low as $14.40. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 524,087 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.