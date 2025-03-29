PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as low as $14.40. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 524,087 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2,712.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 298,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 287,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,235,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 212,384 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 506,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 88,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

