ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $3.81. ANA shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands.

ANA Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.