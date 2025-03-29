MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Short Interest Down 48.3% in March

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDB Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of MDB Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MDB Capital stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235. MDB Capital has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

Read More

