Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NAII stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.50. 10,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

