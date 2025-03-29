Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 billion. Air China had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.
Air China Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of Air China stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Air China has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.40.
About Air China
