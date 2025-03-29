Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 billion. Air China had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

Air China Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Air China stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Air China has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

