Mid Cap Stocks To Research – March 29th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, CAVA Group, GameStop, American Airlines Group, Hims & Hers Health, Nebius Group, and Beacon Roofing Supply are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization that falls between large cap and small cap stocks, generally representing well-established businesses that still offer significant growth potential. They are considered a balanced investment option, providing diversification and stability while also presenting opportunities for higher returns than their larger counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 86,387,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,881,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

CAVA traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,359,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,672. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.41 and a beta of 3.58.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.77. 44,685,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,039,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 59,496,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,616,179. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,873,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,287,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NASDAQ NBIS traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,881,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,144. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.47. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.82. 4,139,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87.

