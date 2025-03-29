Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies involved in creating, publishing, or distributing video games. They represent an investment in the technology and entertainment sectors and can be influenced by industry trends, technological advancements, and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. 14,780,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,910,594. The company has a market cap of $682.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.63. 9,696,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.47. 1,439,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

