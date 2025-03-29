Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Grows By 152.5%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NIOBW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

