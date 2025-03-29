Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Grows By 152.5%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NioCorp Developments Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NIOBW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
