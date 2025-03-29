OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 50.3% in March

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,680. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

