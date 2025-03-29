Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Short Interest Update

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NXU Stock Performance

Shares of NXU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 3,024,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,719,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. NXU has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.25.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter. NXU had a negative net margin of 5,280.30% and a negative return on equity of 219.40%.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

