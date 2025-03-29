Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $13.66. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 51,910 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $500.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.28.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,044,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
