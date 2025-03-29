Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.85. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 9,916 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

