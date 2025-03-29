Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.97 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.31). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.29), with a volume of 142,738 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 148 ($1.92) to GBX 150 ($1.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a market cap of £159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 435.82%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

