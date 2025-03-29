Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.30. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.
Questerre Energy Stock Down 6.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$119.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.
Questerre Energy Company Profile
Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Questerre Energy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.