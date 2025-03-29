Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.30. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Questerre Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$119.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others.

