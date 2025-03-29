Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 9,999 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Radio in a report on Saturday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

