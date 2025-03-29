iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. 79 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.