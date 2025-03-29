Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEI. Cormark upgraded shares of Coelacanth Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Coelacanth Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Coelacanth Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CEI

Coelacanth Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

About Coelacanth Energy

The company has a market capitalization of C$456.38 million, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coelacanth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coelacanth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.