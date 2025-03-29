OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) Shares Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) were down 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 1,742,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,632,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

OSR Trading Down 19.7 %

About OSR

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

