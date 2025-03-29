iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.25% of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

