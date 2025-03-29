Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.39. Approximately 33,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 74,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

