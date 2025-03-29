Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.30. 1,799,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,597,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Genius Group Trading Down 10.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Genius Group

(Get Free Report)

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.